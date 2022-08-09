Chess Olympiad Final: India men's B win bronze, India women's lose to USA

Photo: Twitter/ Stev Bonhage

The India B team of Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Nihal, Raunak and Adhiban won the Bronze at the 44th Chess Olympiad held in Chennai. Meanwhile, India women’s team, led by Tania Sachdev lost 3-1 to the USA.

This is India's second medal at the Chess Olympiad after the bronze in 2014.

Meanwhile, the 14th-seeded Uzbekistan team won the gold medal. According to International Chess Federation (FIDE), Ukraine won the gold in the women's section.

Olympiad to conclude today:

The 44th Chess Olympiad, held at Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, will conclude with the 11th and final round and the closing ceremony later on Tuesday.

The Olympiad is held in India for the first time and saw a record number of teams taking part in the Open and women's sections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will preside over the closing ceremony.

FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich and recently elected deputy president and former World champion Viswanathan Anand will be attending the event.

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will also be attending the ceremony and is expected to be the star attraction.

The Olympiad was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28 at the Nehru indoor stadium where the valedictory will also be held.

(with PTI inputs)

This is a developing story

