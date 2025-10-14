Chance2sports Launches Mission To Find India's Hidden Sports Stars

The Chance2sports Foundation's fundraiser lunch at The Cricket Club of India on October 11 was a strong show of support for the future of sports in India. People who support sports, people who change things, and people who are champions all agreed on one thing: a child's bank account shouldn't determine how good they are.

The event was the start of a five-year plan to raise ₹25 crore for the "NextGen Super 30" project. This program's goal is to find and support 300 outstanding young athletes from all walks of life, regardless of their financial situation. It is very important to support talent at the grassroots level, and that is what we want to do.

When Champions Support Other Champions

In the afternoon, sports leaders came together in a way that had never happened before. Naval Pandole, Executive Committee member of Cricket Club of India (CCI), and legendary Australian squash champion Geoff Davenport spoke out in support of the cause.

Naval Pandole said, " What Chance2Sports is doing fits perfectly with our values — finding raw talent and giving it the chance it truly deserves. These kids don’t need handouts; they need opportunities. That’s exactly what this program provides, and I am proud to support it. I’ve personally witnessed the results and the strong, result-oriented focus of this initiative — that’s what truly sets it apart from other programs.

Geoff Davenport, 7-time World Masters Champion with over 10 international podium finishes, shared his global perspective:

"I've seen champions come from all over the world, but they thrive only when given structured chances. Chance2Sports is different not only because of the results, but also because of their unique, systematic approach. They're not just making one-off success stories; they're making a way to get more talented people. This is how to build lasting excellence in sports."

The Proof is in the Podium

The foundation's past work says a lot. In their recent group of kids in the last three years, they have achieved: -

• National Rank 1 in Girls Under-15 and Under-17

• National Rank 2 in Girls Under-19.

• 2 players have represented India at the Asian Juniors in 2025.

• 1 player has represented India at World Junior 2025.

• 2 players have won medals at the National Games.

• Several top-10 national rankings in junior categories (U-9, U-11) – this is important as we need a system/funnel.

"We're not waiting for talent to knock on our door; we're going out and finding it," said Abhinav Sinha, co-founder of Chance2Sports Foundation. “India's response yesterday shows that they are ready to put money into a sports future where a child's potential is more important than their zip code. With this help, we'll test almost 3,000 kids over five years and give 300 of them top-notch training. "That's 300 dreams we're making real."

Data-Driven Talent Identification: Harnessing Technology to Discover the Champions of Tomorrow

To achieve this, we will leverage advanced technology. We understand that identifying talent in a player is not a one-time effort. It requires evaluation over a period of 6–9 months, during which we collect comprehensive data points.

In the past 9 months, we have successfully used technology to evaluate over 400 children, and we will follow the same proven model to ensure data-backed talent identification. This will involve using a technology-driven, app-based platform to systematically track and analyse player performance.

The 25-Crore Game Plan

The money will be used to run talent identification camps over the next five years. World-class coaching and facilities for 150 chosen athletes over 5 years - a full support system that includes equipment, nutrition, sports science, and mental conditioning - an audacious goal: India's first World Junior squash gold medal from a community program.

"The current training system trains anyone who can pay for it." "We're turning that model upside down," said Chetan Desai, co-founder of the Chance2Sports Foundation. "Saturday showed us that people who love sports in India will support merit over money. It's not just about making champions; it's also about showing that our next set of champions could be anywhere, and we need to go find them.”

What Comes Next?

Now that the fundraising campaign is in full swing, Chance2Sports is speeding up its efforts to reach more people across India. The goal is clear: by 2030, when people ask where India's sports champions come from, the answer should be "everywhere."

About the Chance2Sports Foundation

Chance2Sports is making it easier for people in India to get elite sports training. It is run by SportsSkill under their SS Foundation (Section 8). The foundation finds promising athletes from a wide range of backgrounds and helps them compete at the highest levels by providing support every step of the way.

