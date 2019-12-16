Champions League Round of 16: Real gets Man City; Atletico to face Liverpool

UEFA, the governing football body in Europe has announced the fixtures for the knockout stage of the Champions League to be held in February 2020.

Defending Europeon champions Liverpool will take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16. The Premier League reigning champions Manchester City will clash with 13-time champions Real Madrid.

Chelsea will meet Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for the first time since they defeated them in the 2012 Champions League finals on penalties.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspurs finds a relatively easy draw against Red Bull Leipzig, whereas La Liga table-toppers Barcelona will head to Italy to face Napoli in the knockout stage.

The seeded teams will visit the unseeded teams in the first-leg of the round of 16 on February 18, 19, 25 and 26. The second-leg will continue on March 10, 11, 17 and 18.

Here are the draws for UEFA Champions League Round of 16:

Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Atalanta vs Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Lyon vs Juventus

Tottenham Hotspurs vs RB Leipzig

Napoli vs Barcelona