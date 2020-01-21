Champion in the making

Mumbai: Dreams do come true, if only we wish hard enough. You can have anything in life if you will sacrifice everything else for it. There are so many ways to be brave in this world. Sometimes bravery involves laying down your life for something bigger than yourself, or someone else.

This is what Aryan Bhadane parents have done. The Nashik based family has moved to Mumbai just to help Aaryan to pursue his cricket."We moved to Mumbai as we found this is the place wherein Aaryan can get along with his academics and most importantly cricket," said Sudha Aaryan's mother, who has stood alongside Aaryan in most of his matches.

Aaryan got into the right school, the defending champions Al Barkaat Malik Mohd English School Kurla. The 12-year-old, Aaryan has been playing serious cricket since he was just five years. "We are from Nashik and many of our friends and the teachers who have been watching Aaryan playing the game advised us to shift to Mumbai, as he (Aaryan) has been doing pretty good," said Sudha. Aaryan's father, Bhadane is a government servant and serving as a mechanical engineer.

“We will do everything for him and all depends on Aaryan. This is what as a parent we can do," said Sudha who left a bungalow back in Nashik and staying in government quarters just because of her son's cricket. I am thankful for my parents and it is one year and I get to play in this prestigious inter-school tournament, and I am happy I am selected to represent the school," said Aaryan. Incidentally, Aaryan is the baby of the tournament, as he is just 12 years old. "He is the youngest," said coach Naseef Khan.

Meanwhile, it was not a good day for the defending champions Al Barkaat as they were minus the regular five, all in the injured list. They were bowled out for 167, with Yaseen Shaikh being the major contributor with 71. Opener who scored a century against Don Bosco, Borvali was back in the pavilion with just 23 of his willow. “Yes, it has not been a good day, we have still had two more days," said Khan.