'Champion For All Of Us': Haryana Government Announces Vinesh Phogat Will Be Felicitated Like Medalist Despite Paris 2024 Olympics Heartbreak

Vinesh Phogat. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Haryana government will felicitate wrestler Vinesh Phogat -- who was disqualified from the Olympics for being overweight ahead of her gold medal bout in the 50 kg category -- like a medallist, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday.

She will be offered the same reward that the state government offers to Olympic Games silver medallists, the chief minister added.

Phogat on Thursday bid adieu to her international wrestling career, saying she did not have the strength to continue.

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 🙏



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी 🙏🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

Announcing her decision to retire on social media, the 29-year-old -- disqualified after being found 100 gm overweight ahead of Wednesday's gold medal bout -- sought forgiveness from everyone who supported her.

Saini said in a post on X, "Our brave daughter of Haryana, Vinesh Phogat, performed brilliantly and entered the final of the Olympics. She might not have been able to compete in the final due to some reason but she is a champion for all of us."

"Our government has decided that Vinesh Phogat will be welcomed and felicitated like a medallist. All the respect, reward and facilities that the Haryana government offers an Olympic silver medallist will be offered to Vinesh Phogat as well," he said in Hindi.

हरियाणा की हमारी बहादुर बेटी विनेश फौगाट ने ज़बरदस्त प्रदर्शन करके ओलंपिक में फाइनल में प्रवेश किया था। किन्हीं भी कारणों से वो भले ही ओलंपिक का फाइनल नहीं खेल पाई हो लेकिन हम सबके लिए वो एक चैंपियन है।



हमारी सरकार ने ये फैसला किया है कि विनेश फौगाट का स्वागत और अभिनंदन एक… — Nayab Saini (@NayabSainiBJP) August 8, 2024

According to its sports policy, the Haryana government offers Rs 6 crore to gold medallists in the Olympic Games, Rs 4 crore to silver medallists and Rs 2.5 crore to bronze medal winners.

Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman grappler to reach the gold medal bout in the 50 kg event.