'Chahal would've definitely done a lot more damage': Karthik admits India's selection error in T20 World Cup 2022

Ravichandran Ashwin was preferred ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in all the games of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal | Photo: Twitter
Veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has admitted that the team management should have picked leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal instead of Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Ashwin was preferred ahead of Chahal in all the games of the World Cup in Australia. He picked 6 wickets in the tournament as India crashed out of the semi-finals after losing to eventual champions England by 10 wickets.

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to review India's performance in the T20 World Cup and also shortlist candidates for a new selection committee for the men's team soon.

"These are all calls that are taken by the captain and coach with the belief they had in a certain player.

"To be fair, Ravichandran Ashwin started the tournament well but probably didn't end well. But Chahal would've definitely made a lot more damage, it could've been an interesting choice.

"But hindsight is a very interesting thing to look at once the results come out,” said Karthik told Cricbuzz.

The 37-year-old then went on to say that 2022 was a very "ordinary year" for the Indian men's cricket team.

"I think it's been a very ordinary year for Indian cricket. When it comes to Test matches, we had an opportunity against South Africa, which we let go, being 1-0 up.

"We blew our chances in Australia, I think that was not a good effort by India, considering how well they played the first Test match," said Karthik.

