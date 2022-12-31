BCCI to review India's underwhelming show in T20 World Cup 2022 with Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid in New Year

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCCI to review India's underwhelming show in T20 World Cup 2022 with Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid in New Year

The meeting is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on January 1. National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman is also expected to be a part of the meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to hold a review meeting with captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid regarding the team's poor performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Team India were knocked out in the semi-finals after receiving a 10-wicket hammering by eventual champions England.

The selection panel led by Chetan Sharma were shown the door post the World Cup but a new panel is yet to be formed.

The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjpe met in Mumbai on Friday to shortlist the new candidates for the selection panel.

Sacked selectors Harvinder Singh and Chetan Sharma have re-applied for the job, according to reports. The others who have applied include former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad and former India wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia.

The Indian team recently returned from their tour of Bangladesh where they won the Test series 2-0, but lost the ODI series 1-2. Prior to that, India also played bilateral series on New Zealand soil.

India's next international assignment will be the three-match T20I series and 3 ODIs against Sri Lanka, starting January 3. (With agency inputs)

