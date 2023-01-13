CCI Snooker Classic: 3 foreign players to participate in the event

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCCI Snooker Classic: 3 foreign players to participate in the event

The event will be held at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall from January 14 to 28, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Mumbai: The golden boys of Indian snooker and three overseas cueists will be aspiring to underline their supremacy and be crowned champions of the Rs 12.1 lakh prize-money CCI Snooker Classic 2023, organised by the Cricket Club of India, which is scheduled to commence at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall from January 14 to 28, 2023.

Top Indians in fray

The top-8 Indian ranked players along with Pankaj Advani holder of multiple world titles and National crowns, Aditya Mehta, a former National champion and the three foreign participants – Stephen Lee, Alfie Lee and Garry Culson, all three from United Kingdom will be main contenders for the champion cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh. The runner-up will receive an award of Rs 1.5 lakh. The losing semi-finalists would receive Rs 75,000 each and Rs 40,000 would be presented to each of the 4 losing quarter-finalists.

The tournament has received an overwhelming response of over 180 entries and the format would be an open knockout basis. The leading players have been seeded directly into the round of 64.

