e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAll India Snooker Open 2023: Rahul on song, notches century break

All India Snooker Open 2023: Rahul on song, notches century break

Rahul Sachdev of Mumbai was on song as he record his second century effort in the competition as he staved off a solid challenge from Delhi’s Anuj Uppal carving out a satisfying 4-3 win

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: Rahul Sachdev of Mumbai was on song as he record his second century effort in the competition as he staved off a solid challenge from Delhi’s Anuj Uppal carving out a satisfying 4-3 win in the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organised ‘Baulkline’ NSCI Rs 13 lakh prize-money All India Snooker Open 2023, at the NSCI billiards hall, on Wednesday.

Read Also
All India Snooker Open: Sourav Kothari, Devendra Joshi record contrasting victories
article-image

Landslide victory

The left-handed Sachdev had constructed a break of 101 in the initial phase and he seemed to have maintained the sameof level of consistency as he rolled in a controlled break of 115 in the second frame and a break of 72 in the fifth to clinch a 56-10, 120-11, 8-63, 8-79, 95-18, 15-84, and 74-5 victory to advance to the prequarter-finals.

Other matches

Reigning champion Sourav Kothari(PSPB) dished out another strong performance and constructed a superb 114 run in the third frame en route to a quick demolition of Nitesh Madan (Rly) winning by a convincing 4-0 (72-0, 71-37, 124-0,and 52-25) frames cores margin.

The top three India snooker players, Kamal Chawal (Rly) the National champion, and Mumbai contenders Sparsh Pherwani, the National runner-up and Ishpreet Singh Chadha, the third ranked Indian comfortably won their respective round of 32 matches.

The lanky Chawla who compiled a break of 64 in the fourth frame got the better of seasoned Mumbai player Yasin Merchant 4-1 (31-78, 57- 46, 71-21, 91-8, 77-13). The talented Mumbai players Pherwani blanked Haryana’s Rajat Kaneja cruising to quick 4-0 (66-20, 64-57, 87-29, and 79-30) and Chadha prevailed over his city mate Mahesh Jagdale (Mum) 4-1 (72-58, 34-66, 63-5, 80- 34,and81-0).Chadha had noteworthy runs of 52 and 81.

Read Also
All India Snooker Open: Yasin Merchant, Ishpreet Singh Chadha, Kreishh Gurbaxani record easy first...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Australian Open 2023: Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic suffers injury scare ahead of season's first...

Australian Open 2023: Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic suffers injury scare ahead of season's first...

India drops further in ICC Super League after Kane Williamson leads Kiwi win over Pakistan

India drops further in ICC Super League after Kane Williamson leads Kiwi win over Pakistan

IND vs SL: Debutant Dilshan Madushanka injured, major doubt for 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens

IND vs SL: Debutant Dilshan Madushanka injured, major doubt for 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens

WATCH: Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar loses his cool after getting hit by throw from Mohammad Wasim Jr

WATCH: Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar loses his cool after getting hit by throw from Mohammad Wasim Jr

Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway record partnership helps Kiwis level series 1-1

Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson, Devon Conway record partnership helps Kiwis level series 1-1