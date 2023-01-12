All India Snooker Open 2023: Rahul on song, notches century break

Mumbai: Rahul Sachdev of Mumbai was on song as he record his second century effort in the competition as he staved off a solid challenge from Delhi’s Anuj Uppal carving out a satisfying 4-3 win in the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organised ‘Baulkline’ NSCI Rs 13 lakh prize-money All India Snooker Open 2023, at the NSCI billiards hall, on Wednesday.

Landslide victory

The left-handed Sachdev had constructed a break of 101 in the initial phase and he seemed to have maintained the sameof level of consistency as he rolled in a controlled break of 115 in the second frame and a break of 72 in the fifth to clinch a 56-10, 120-11, 8-63, 8-79, 95-18, 15-84, and 74-5 victory to advance to the prequarter-finals.

Other matches

Reigning champion Sourav Kothari(PSPB) dished out another strong performance and constructed a superb 114 run in the third frame en route to a quick demolition of Nitesh Madan (Rly) winning by a convincing 4-0 (72-0, 71-37, 124-0,and 52-25) frames cores margin.

The top three India snooker players, Kamal Chawal (Rly) the National champion, and Mumbai contenders Sparsh Pherwani, the National runner-up and Ishpreet Singh Chadha, the third ranked Indian comfortably won their respective round of 32 matches.

The lanky Chawla who compiled a break of 64 in the fourth frame got the better of seasoned Mumbai player Yasin Merchant 4-1 (31-78, 57- 46, 71-21, 91-8, 77-13). The talented Mumbai players Pherwani blanked Haryana’s Rajat Kaneja cruising to quick 4-0 (66-20, 64-57, 87-29, and 79-30) and Chadha prevailed over his city mate Mahesh Jagdale (Mum) 4-1 (72-58, 34-66, 63-5, 80- 34,and81-0).Chadha had noteworthy runs of 52 and 81.