CCI Snooker Classic 2023: Madan & Makwana record tense wins

Mumbai, January 18: Nitesh Madan pulled off a tense 3-2 win against Mahesh Jagdale in a well-contested second round qualifying match of the Rs 12.1 lakh prize-money CCI Snooker Classic 2023, organised by the Cricket Club of India, and played at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall.

Madan started with a flourish making a break of 40 and raced to a 2-0 lead. But, Jagdale playing with solid determination rolled in a break of 41 in the third and then went on to also win the fourth frame to draw level. In the decider, which witnessed a nervy affair, Madan managed to cash in on the chances to carve out a hard-fought 77-17, 64-28, 33-65, 29-53, and 64-22 victory.

Karan Makwana also produced a strong fighting performance as he twice fell behind but managed to bounce back to scrape past Manav Panchal 3-2 (33-54, 89-4, 53-60, 57-14, 73-5) win and a place in the final qualifying round.

Meanwhile in Tuesday’s matches, Rrahul Sachdev was in good nick and constructed a break of 76 in the third frame during his fluent win against Parag Paithankar by a quick 3-0 (67-14, 51-40, and 86-9) frame scores.

Abhishek Bajaj also showed great touch and craftily produced a run of 70 in the third frame and went on to defeat Vilas Upshyam 3-1 (10-58, 56-24, 84-7, 82-14) in another second round qualifying encounter.

Results: Vinay Swaninathan bt Ahayat Ahmad 3-0 (68-15, 54-17, 76-43); Nitesh Madan bt Mahesh Jagdale 3-2 (77(40)-17, 64-28, 33-65(41), 29-53, 64-22); Karan Makwana bt Manav Panchal 3-2 (33-54, 89-4, 53-60, 57-14, 73-5); Punit Thakkar bt Sameer Gupta 3-0 (72-33, 55-42, 50-38); Imraan Khan bt Manan Shah 3-0 (76-23, 63-15, 64-55); Dhiren Margi bt Amitesh G. 3-1 (58-11, 20-56, 71-40, 65-17); Abhishek Bajaj bt Vilas Upshyam 3-1 (10-58, 56-24, 84(70)-7, 82-14); Rrahul Sachdev bt Parag Paithankar 3-0 (67-14, 51-40, 86(76)-9).

