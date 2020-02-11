Cairns Cup - USA Humpy, Harika held to draws

World rapid champion Koneru Humpy and fellow Indian Dronavalli Harika settled for contrasting draws in the fourth round of the Cairns Cup chess tournament here.

Humpy was held to a 37-move draw by Kateryna Lagno of Russia in a Grunfeld Defence game while Harika could not force a win against American Irina Krish in a Paulsen Sicilian game on Monday.

Humpy and Lagno shared the point in a quiet game while Harika and Krush battled it out for 44 moves before signing the peace treaty.