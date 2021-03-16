Buttler blaze; England canter home with eight wickets to spare; take 2-1 lead in the five-match series

Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli's played an anchor role, but Jos Blutter's brilliance enabled England to humble the hosts by eight wickets in the third T20 International to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, here on Tuesday.

Eoin Morgan unleashed his fast bowlers Mark Wood (3/31) and Chris Jordan (2/35) to restrict the hosts for 156 for six, which the visitors surpassed easily in 18.2 overs, riding on Jos Buttler's unbeaten 83 off 52 balls.

Skipper Kohli had mistakenly said at the toss that his team led 2-1 but Morgan, in his 100th T20 International appearance, made sure that the opposite happened.

Buttler showed his mastery in white-ball format after Kohli single-handedly carried the team to a reasonable score with an unbeaten 77 off 46 balls.

Buttler in the Powerplay pounced on Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal in successive overs and England were never in danger of falling behind the run-rate after that.

He played the pacers and spinners with comforting ease, playing reverse slog sweeps interspersed between the lofted straight hits into the empty stands. In all, Buttler hit five fours and four sixes.

More than the Buttler's blade, the difference between two sides was the sheer pace generated by England pacers after Morgan won another good toss.

Mark Wood rocked the Indian top-order during the Powerplay overs and even Kohli's magnificence wasn't good enough to save the night for the Men In Blue.

Wood's thunderbolts at 90 plus miles per hour found the younger Indian batsmen in considerable discomfort.

Kohli's magnificence overshadowed an otherwise ordinary batting performance as India recovered from a difficult situation to manage a decent 156 for 6.

Unbeaten 46-ball 77, picked opposition's hostile fast bowler Mark Wood (3-31) for some special treatment in the 18th over with some gourmet hitting that changed the course of the innings after England put India under the pump at 86 for 5.

Woods didn't do anything extra but bowled fast and straight, mixing the well-disguised short-pitched stuff to get them into a tangle.

Save Kohli, other Indian youngsters found it difficult to put bat to ball as pace and bounce off the pitch worked wonders for English speed merchants.

The Indian skipper with his near-perfect technique fought fire with fire, playing those pull shots and the lofted hit, shuffling towards leg stump and making room for himself.

He was lucky when his mistimed flick to a short ball fetched him a six but then the second flick was perfectly dispatched to the longest corner for a maximum.

But the shot of the night was a straight six off Wood, which made the bowler take his time to finish the over. Not to forget the shape which he was in while executing a ramp shot off Jofra Archer.

The partnership with Hardik Pandya (17 off 15 balls) fetched 70 off 5.3 overs but it was all about Kohli for the better part as the Baroda all-rounder was struggling to time the ball.

But others were not so lucky with Wood making life miserable for them.

KL Rahul (0) was once again in the midst of a forgettable patch where all the good deliveries were being earmarked for him.

Wood bowled one at 91 mph, one that pitched on a length and nipped back enough to breach through the opener's defence before he could bring his bat down.

Rohit Sharma (15 off 17 balls) was playing his first game of the series and while he managed to read Adil Rashid's googlies well, Wood's well-directed bouncer got him as he was holed out in the deep.

Scoreboard

india

Batsmen R B 4s 6s

Rohit Sharma c Archer b Wood 15 17 2 0

KL Rahul b Wood 0 4 0 0

Ishan Kishan c Buttler b Jordan 4 9 0 0

Virat Kohli not out 77 46 8 4

Rishabh Pant run out (Buttler/Curran) 25 20 3 0

Shreyas Iyer c Malan b Wood 9 9 1 0

Hardik Pandya c Archer b Jordan 17 15 0 2

Extras: (b-1, lb-5, w-3) 9

TOTAL: (20 overs) 156-6

FoW: 1-7 (KL Rahul), 2-20 (Rohit Sharma), 3-24 (Ishan Kishan), 4-64 (Rishabh Pant), 5-86 (Shreyas Iyer), 6-156 (Hardik Pandya)

BOWLING O M R W

Adil Rashid 4 0 26 0

Jofra Archer 4 0 32 0

Mark Wood 4 0 31 3

Chris Jordan 4 1 35 2

Ben Stokes 2 0 12 0

Sam Curran 2 0 14 0

ENGLAND

Batsmen R B 4s 6s

Jason Roy c Sharma b Chahal 9 13 2 0

Jos Buttler not out 83 52 5 4

Dawid Malan st Pant b W Sundar 18 17 0 1

Jonny Bairstow not out 40 28 5 0

Extras: (b-4, lb-2, w-2) 8

TOTAL: (18.2 overs) 158-2

FoW: 1-23 (Jason Roy), 2-81 (Dawid Malan)

BOWLING O M R W

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4 0 27 0

Shardul Thakur 3.2 0 36 0

Yuzvendra Chahal 4 0 41 1

Hardik Pandya 3 0 22 0

Washington Sundar 4 0 26 1

ENGLAND win by EIGHT wickets