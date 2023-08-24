Massive Blow To WFI: United World Wrestling Suspends Sports Body For Not Holding Its Elections On Time

WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment and been suspended. | (Credits: Twitter)

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has taken a massive step against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by suspending them with immediate effect. The reason given for the same is due to the WFI failing to conduct elections. It comes as a big blow to India as a nation as well.

The WFI's elections have been severely delayed due to a number of controversies that have arisen. Elections for the federation, which oversees wrestling in India, were planned for June 2023. However, a series of protests carried out by the Indian wrestlers and legal lawsuits from several state units have caused the polls to be continuously postponed.

On August 12, there were to be elections for the 15 places on the WFI's governing board. Four candidates submitted their nominations for the position of president at the Olympic Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday, including close friend and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Sanjay Singh from Uttar Pradesh.

WFI was suspended once:

Notably, the apex body of wrestling in India has faced suspension in January followed by in May following India's top wrestlers following the likes of Vinesh Poghat and Sakshi Malik alleging the WFI Chief Birj Bhushan Singh for sexual harrasment.

Bhupender Singh Bajwa, who heads the Indian Olympic Association-constituted ad-hoc committee, is now managing the day-to-day affairs. From the side of Brij Bhushan, Darshan Lal of the Chandigarh wrestling organisation was proposed as general secretary, and SP Deswal of Uttarakhand as treasurer.

