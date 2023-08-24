 Massive Blow To WFI: United World Wrestling Suspends Sports Body For Not Holding Its Elections On Time
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMassive Blow To WFI: United World Wrestling Suspends Sports Body For Not Holding Its Elections On Time

Massive Blow To WFI: United World Wrestling Suspends Sports Body For Not Holding Its Elections On Time

The Wrestling federation of India has been suspended by the United world wrestling body

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment and been suspended. | (Credits: Twitter)

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has taken a massive step against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by suspending them with immediate effect. The reason given for the same is due to the WFI failing to conduct elections. It comes as a big blow to India as a nation as well.

Read Also
Wrestling Body Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Summoned By Delhi Court In Sexual Harassment Case
article-image

The WFI's elections have been severely delayed due to a number of controversies that have arisen. Elections for the federation, which oversees wrestling in India, were planned for June 2023. However, a series of protests carried out by the Indian wrestlers and legal lawsuits from several state units have caused the polls to be continuously postponed.

On August 12, there were to be elections for the 15 places on the WFI's governing board. Four candidates submitted their nominations for the position of president at the Olympic Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday, including close friend and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Sanjay Singh from Uttar Pradesh.

Read Also
'Decision To Not Contest WFI Election Is My Own', Says Outgoing WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh
article-image

WFI was suspended once:

Notably, the apex body of wrestling in India has faced suspension in January followed by in May following India's top wrestlers following the likes of Vinesh Poghat and Sakshi Malik alleging the WFI Chief Birj Bhushan Singh for sexual harrasment.

Bhupender Singh Bajwa, who heads the Indian Olympic Association-constituted ad-hoc committee, is now managing the day-to-day affairs. From the side of Brij Bhushan, Darshan Lal of the Chandigarh wrestling organisation was proposed as general secretary, and SP Deswal of Uttarakhand as treasurer.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final: What Are The Rules Of A Tie-Breaker That...

Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final: What Are The Rules Of A Tie-Breaker That...

Massive Blow To WFI: United World Wrestling Suspends Sports Body For Not Holding Its Elections On...

Massive Blow To WFI: United World Wrestling Suspends Sports Body For Not Holding Its Elections On...

'The Happiness Of Finishing The Yo-Yo Test': Virat Kohli Reveals His Score

'The Happiness Of Finishing The Yo-Yo Test': Virat Kohli Reveals His Score

Virat Kohli Interacts With Fans At Mumbai Airport Before Heading For Asia Cup Preparatory Camp...

Virat Kohli Interacts With Fans At Mumbai Airport Before Heading For Asia Cup Preparatory Camp...

'Black Is The New White': Ravichandran Ashwin's Reaction To Shikhar Dhawan's Tweet After...

'Black Is The New White': Ravichandran Ashwin's Reaction To Shikhar Dhawan's Tweet After...