Brazil football legend Pele 'recovering satisfactorily' after tumour removal surgery

Rio de Janeiro: Football great and Brazil’s all-time leading goal scorer, Pele remains in intensive care after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon, the medical team treating him said on Friday.

Pele underwent the operation at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital on September 4 after the tumour was detected during routine tests.

"The patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento has been recovering satisfactorily, is conscious, actively talking and maintaining his vital signs in normality," the hospital said in a medical bulletin.

Earlier, the 80-year old three-time World Cup winner took to social media to thank fans for their support and reassure them that he was recuperating, Xinhua reports.

"My friends, with each passing day I feel a little better," he said on Instagram. "I'm going to take a few more days to recover. While I'm here, I'm taking the opportunity to talk a lot with my family and to rest."

The three-time World Cup winner, Pele has faced a series of health problems in recent years and has rarely made public appearances since undergoing hip replacement surgery in 2012.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 04:07 PM IST