e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma praises bowlers after crushing 8-wicket victory against New Zealand

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma praises bowlers after crushing 8-wicket victory against New Zealand

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead against New Zealand after a crushing eight wicket win at Raipur. The men in blue put on a dazzling display with the ball bowling out the Kiwis for 108 runs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead against New Zealand after a crushing eight wicket win at Raipur. India put on a dazzling display with the ball bowling out the Kiwis for 108 runs. Rohit Sharma then led the Indian chase bringing up his half century as Shubman Gill finished proceedings with a boundary.

Read Also
WATCH: Hardik Pandya & Mohammed Shami take stunning one-handed catches to leave New Zealand reeling
article-image

Bowlers stepped up

Speaking after the game Rohit credited his bowlers for the win and manner in which they went about thier business, praising their supreme skill.

"The last five games, bowlers have really stepped up. Whatever we have asked of them, they have stepped up and delivered. You don't usually see this type of seam movement in India, you generally see it outside India. These guys have some serious skills, they work really hard and it's great to see them being rewarded.

Expecting the ball to make inroads through out the innings the Indian captain put the Kiwis in to bat and the bowlers didn't disappoint.

"We trained yesterday and the ball was nipping around under lights. We knew that if they had 250 or so, it might have been challenging for us but that was the point of opting to chase. We batted first last game, so the idea was to challenge ourselves. Not sure what I'll do at Indore (in the final game)."

Key playes maybe rested

With the series already in the bag, India will look to rest players and expriement in the final game at Indore, keeping in mind the big series against Australia after the T20 series against New Zealand.

"They (Shami and Siraj) were raring to keep bowling long spells but I reminded them that there is a Test series coming up as well (Australia at home), so we need to take care of themselves as well"

The Indian captain also spoke about the tweaks he has made to his own game and is confident that the big scores will soon follow from his end.

"I'm trying to change my game a bit now, have been trying to take the bowlers on and I think that's important. I know the big scores haven't come, but I'm not too worried about it."

Read Also
Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Young fan invades pitch to hug Rohit Sharma, captain tells security guards 'let...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

2nd ODI: Shami, Rohit star as dominant India crush New Zealand in Raipur to seal series and keep...

2nd ODI: Shami, Rohit star as dominant India crush New Zealand in Raipur to seal series and keep...

WFI claims wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has 'personal as well as hidden...

WFI claims wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has 'personal as well as hidden...

Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Young fan invades pitch to hug Rohit Sharma, captain tells security guards 'let...

Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: Young fan invades pitch to hug Rohit Sharma, captain tells security guards 'let...

Nagpur: Friend-turned-manager dupes cricketer Umesh Yadav of ₹44 lakh on pretext of buying...

Nagpur: Friend-turned-manager dupes cricketer Umesh Yadav of ₹44 lakh on pretext of buying...

WATCH: Pakistan vice-captain Shan Masood gets engaged to Nische Khan in intimate ceremony

WATCH: Pakistan vice-captain Shan Masood gets engaged to Nische Khan in intimate ceremony