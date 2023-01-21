IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma praises bowlers after crushing 8-wicket victory against New Zealand

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead against New Zealand after a crushing eight wicket win at Raipur. India put on a dazzling display with the ball bowling out the Kiwis for 108 runs. Rohit Sharma then led the Indian chase bringing up his half century as Shubman Gill finished proceedings with a boundary.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bowlers stepped up

Speaking after the game Rohit credited his bowlers for the win and manner in which they went about thier business, praising their supreme skill.

"The last five games, bowlers have really stepped up. Whatever we have asked of them, they have stepped up and delivered. You don't usually see this type of seam movement in India, you generally see it outside India. These guys have some serious skills, they work really hard and it's great to see them being rewarded.

Expecting the ball to make inroads through out the innings the Indian captain put the Kiwis in to bat and the bowlers didn't disappoint.

"We trained yesterday and the ball was nipping around under lights. We knew that if they had 250 or so, it might have been challenging for us but that was the point of opting to chase. We batted first last game, so the idea was to challenge ourselves. Not sure what I'll do at Indore (in the final game)."

Key playes maybe rested

With the series already in the bag, India will look to rest players and expriement in the final game at Indore, keeping in mind the big series against Australia after the T20 series against New Zealand.

"They (Shami and Siraj) were raring to keep bowling long spells but I reminded them that there is a Test series coming up as well (Australia at home), so we need to take care of themselves as well"

The Indian captain also spoke about the tweaks he has made to his own game and is confident that the big scores will soon follow from his end.

"I'm trying to change my game a bit now, have been trying to take the bowlers on and I think that's important. I know the big scores haven't come, but I'm not too worried about it."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)