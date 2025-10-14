Bombay Gymkhana Felicitates Para-Athlete Preeti Pal For Her Remarkable Achievements In Para Sports

Para athlete Preeti Pal receiving the Salver from Bombay Gymkhana president – Sanjiv Saran Mehra at the felicitation function held here on Tuesday. |

Bombay Gymkhana, in association with Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) proudly felicitated distinguished para-athlete Ms. Preeti Pal in recognition of her remarkable accomplishments and inspiring journey in para sports.

The felicitation ceremony was held today at the Club’s Dining Hall as part of an interactive session celebrating her recent success at the World Para Athletics Championship 2025, where she won a silver medal in the women’s 100m (T35 category) and a bronze medal in the women’s 200 m (T35) event.

A beacon of inspiration for young athletes across the country, Preeti Pal has emerged as one of India’s premier para athletes. Her recent silver medal-winning performance was her season’s best performance, clocking 14.33 seconds.

At Paris last year, the 25-year old created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals in track and field events at Paralympic Games – bagging two bronze medals (women’s 100m and 200m T35 race events).

Reflecting on her performances at the Paris games, the 25-year old Preeti told, “The coaches told me not to take any pressure going into the tournament, don’t be afraid, just treat it like a workout, I was hesitant at first performing in front of such a huge crowd – it was a huge thing. Later, I really enjoyed my 200m run at as by that time, I had already won a medal in the 100m – there was no pressure competing in the 200m event.”

As part of the event– Ms Preeti Pal, was presented with a glittering Salver by Mr Sanjiv Saran Mehra, President of Bombay Gymkhana, who lauded her achievements and noted the significance of felicitating her during the club’s 150th anniversary.

Ms. Preeti Pal also presented a special memento from Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) to Bombay Gymkhana as a token of gratitude, acknowledging the club’s continued support for para athletes and inclusive sporting initiatives.

When asked about her medal winning feat at the World Para Athletics Championships (New Delhi) – Ms Preeti further added, “Playing in front of home crowd, the pressure was always there. Over the past year, there were lot of problems, I faced lot of health issues, injuries, dip in performance. But credit to the Olympic Gold Quest, who supported me during this difficult time. Because of their continuous care and support, I was able to improve my fitness, my health improved which translated into better performance. Looking ahead, at this stage, I want to improve on my personal best and change my colour of the medal at the next Asian Games. After a month’s rest, we will start training again”

The event also featured a short video showcasing Ms. Pal’s journey, and an interactive session moderated by hockey Olympian Viren Rasquinha & former India number one badminton player Ajay Jayaram who moderated in Hindi as Ms Pal shared her experiences with club members, sports enthusiasts and media representatives. The athlete received a standing applause from the audience when the video of her medal winning feat at the Paris games was played.

“Preeti Pal’s journey is a powerful story of courage and determination,” said Sanjiv Saran Mehra, President of Bombay Gymkhana. We are honoured to celebrate her success and hope her story motivates many more to pursue their dreams against all odds.”

This initiative is part of Bombay Gymkhana’s continued efforts to support para-athletes and promote inclusivity in sports at all levels.

Established in 1875, Bombay Gymkhana the multi-sport institution has always been dedicated to nurturing talent, promoting sportsmanship, and encouraging participation across all abilities.