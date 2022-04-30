Birthday gift for Anushka Sharma: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli scores first half-century of IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli scored his first half-century of IPL 2022 and was cheered loudly by his actress wife Anushka Sharma at the Brabourne Stadium.

It was Kohli’s first half-century and in 14 matches, including nine this season, as scored 53-ball 58 hitting six boundaries and one six. RCB posted a challenging 170 for six against Gujarat Titans here on Saturday.

Kohli, on reaching his fifty, received a standing ovation from Anushka, who celebrates her birthday tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar blasted a 32-ball 52—his maiden IPL fifty—while Glenn Maxwell blazed away to 33 in 18 deliveries to help RCB reach a challenging score.

The returning Pradeep Sangwan was excellent with the ball, finishing with figures of 2/19, while Rashid Khan gave away just 29 runs in his four over to check the flow of runs in the middle overs.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 05:55 PM IST