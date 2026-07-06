'Biggest Scandal In World Cup History': Netizens React As FIFA Overturns Balogun Ban Ahead Of USA Vs Belgium Clash

FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's one-match ban just hours before the United States' FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Belgium has sparked a massive backlash online. Balogun had initially received a one-match ban following his dismissal during the United States' FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. FIFA later suspended the sanction, making him available for the Americans' next match.

The reversal quickly became one of the tournament's biggest talking points. Reports further emerged of 'political intervention' with White House getting in touch with president Gianni Infantino to review the decision. FIFA meanwhile have maintained that the decision was reached by an independent committee and had not intervention whatsoever.

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The decision was celebrated by United States President Donald Trump, who publicly thanked FIFA after Balogun's suspension was lifted. The White House also appeared to welcome the outcome, posting "USA USA USA" on its official X account shortly after FIFA confirmed the decision.

While USMNT can celebrate, the decision by FIFA and the potential White House intervention was not appreciated among netizens. Several called out FIFA for their biasedness towards the host nation USA. FIFA President Gianni Infantino is known to be great friends with USA president Donald Trump and fans alleged that the FIFA chief had pulled in a massive favour against the laws of the game.

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Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute of the United States' 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Referee Raphael Claus initially produced a yellow card before upgrading it to a straight red after reviewing the challenge on the pitch-side VAR monitor.

A straight red is grounds for an automatic ban, meaning Balogun should not have been in line to feature against Belgium. However, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee used Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code to suspend the execution of the sanction rather than overturn the dismissal itself.

Under the FIFA ruling, Balogun has now been placed on a one-year probation. If he commits a similar disciplinary offence during that period, the suspended ban can still be activated in addition to any fresh punishment.