FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Was USA Star Folarin Balogun's One-Match Ban Overturned?

The United States received a major boost ahead of its FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Belgium after FIFA suspended Folarin Balogun's automatic one-match ban, allowing the striker to feature in the knockout fixture. Balogun had been sent off in the 64th minute of the United States' 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32.

A straight red is grounds for an automatic ban, meaning Balogun should not have been in line to feature against Belgium. However, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee used Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code to suspend the execution of the sanction rather than overturn the dismissal itself.

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Why was Balogun banned?

Balogun was sent off in the 64th minute of the United States' 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Referee Raphael Claus initially produced a yellow card before upgrading it to a straight red after reviewing the challenge on the pitch-side VAR monitor.

The dismissal sparked immediate debate, with US head coach Mauricio Pochettino arguing that the Arsenal academy graduate's challenge on Tarik Muharemovic was accidental and did not warrant a sending-off.

Under the FIFA ruling, Balogun has now been placed on a one-year probation. If he commits a similar disciplinary offence during that period, the suspended ban can still be activated in addition to any fresh punishment.

The decision is considered highly unusual, as players shown a straight red card at the World Cup almost always serve an automatic one-match suspension.

Has this happened before?'

The ruling has attracted widespread attention because FIFA did not erase the red card—it merely suspended the automatic one-match ban. The distinction is important: Balogun remains officially sent off for the Bosnia and Herzegovina match, but the punishment has been deferred under probationary conditions.

Such interventions are rare during the World Cup and highlight the discretionary powers available to FIFA's Disciplinary Committee in exceptional cases. The last high-profile use of FIFA’s Article 27 suspension mechanism came in Cristiano Ronaldo’s disciplinary case.

The Portugal captain was sent off during Portugal's World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland after elbowing defender Dara O'Shea. The red card earned him a three-match suspension for violent conduct. Ronaldo served the mandatory one-match ban in Portugal's final qualifier against Armenia, but FIFA's Disciplinary Committee suspended the remaining two matches under a one-year probation period. Had it not been suspended, Ronaldo would have missed Portugal's opening two World Cup 2026 matches.