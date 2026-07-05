 'Thank You, FIFA': Donald Trump Reacts After Folarin Balogun's Red Card Is Reversed Ahead Of USA Vs Belgium Clash
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HomeSports'Thank You, FIFA': Donald Trump Reacts After Folarin Balogun's Red Card Is Reversed Ahead Of USA Vs Belgium Clash

'Thank You, FIFA': Donald Trump Reacts After Folarin Balogun's Red Card Is Reversed Ahead Of USA Vs Belgium Clash

US President Donald Trump has expressed his thanks to FIFA after it suspended Folarin Balogun's suspension during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Balogun was handed a red card and a one-match ban, but FIFA has now suspended the bans, meaning the former Arsenal star will be available to feature in the Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, July 05, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
'Thank You, FIFA': Donald Trump Reacts After Folarin Balogun's Red Card Is Reversed Ahead Of USA Vs Belgium Clash
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US President Donald Trump publicly thanked FIFA after the world governing body suspended Folarin Balogun's automatic one-match ban, clearing the striker to play in the United States' FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

Trump's message came shortly after FIFA confirmed that while Balogun's red card would remain on his disciplinary record, the accompanying suspension had been deferred under Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, placing the forward on a one-year probation instead.

"Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he posted on Truth Social.

Balogun had been sent off in the 64th minute of the United States' 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 after referee Raphael Claus upgraded an initial yellow card to a straight red following a VAR review. The Arsenal academy graduate was adjudged to have committed serious foul play during a challenge on Tarik Muharemovic, although US coach Mauricio Pochettino insisted the contact was accidental and argued the punishment was excessive.

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