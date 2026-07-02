Fact Check: Donald Trump Shared Social Media Post Claiming FIFA President Gianni Infantino Was Detained? Here's The Truth

Donald Trump Shared Social Media Post Claiming FIFA President Gianni Infantino Was Detained? Here's The Truth | X @WhiteHouse

A social media post claiming that US President Donald Trump criticised FIFA President Gianni Infantino and that he had been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid FIFA World Cup 2026 has gone viral online.

The post is a screenshot which is similar to Donald Trump's Truth Social account and the post is being widely shared on social media. However, the claim of Infantino being detained is false and the post itself is fake and misleading.

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The post claims Trump called US forward Folarin Balogun's red card during the USA vs Bosnia clash "the worst call in the history of soccer" and said Infantino had been detained and was being sent to a prison in El Salvador.

However, the viral social media post is fake. There is no evidence that Trump ever published such a message on his official Truth Social account or any of his verified social media platforms.

Viral Social Media Post

The fabricated post has been widely shared across social media with some users believing it was a genuine statement from Trump. It contains several false claims, including criticism of FIFA and the claim that Gianni Infantino had been detained by ICE.

However, many users in the replies pointed out that the post was fake. Several comments warned others not to spread false information while some said the post could easily mislead people into believing it was authentic.

No Evidence Trump Shared the Post

A review of Donald Trump's official Truth Social account shows no such post. There is also no record of the message being published on any of Trump's verified social media accounts.

Furthermore, there have been no official statements from the White House, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), FIFA or any credible news organisation reporting that Gianni Infantino has been detained or arrested.

False Claim About Gianni Infantino

The viral social media post falsely claims that FIFA President Gianni Infantino was detained by ICE and was being sent to a prison in El Salvador.

There is no credible evidence to support this claim. Infantino has not been arrested and no official authority has announced any action against the FIFA president.

Verdict

The claim is false. Donald Trump did not share the viral social media post. The post has been fabricated and the claim that FIFA President Gianni Infantino was detained by ICE is completely false. There is no official statement or credible news report supporting either claim.

Viral Social Media Post

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

Folarin Balogun, a truly WONDERFUL player, was given a red card today that was so RIDICULOUS, so UNFAIR, that many people are calling it the worst call in the history of soccer.

FIFA, once a GREAT organization, has become a TOTAL DISASTER under "Giobaldy" Infantino. I am pleased to report that Infantino has been detained by the BRAVE men and women of ICE and is on his way to a beautiful El Salvadorian prison as we speak. We will NOT tolerate corruption on AMERICAN SOIL. MAKE SOCCER GREAT AGAIN! DJT