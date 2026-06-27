Kylian Mbappe Goes Viral For Handing Captain's Armband To Referee During France vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 Match | Video

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French superstar Kylian Mbappe has once again found himself at the center of social media attention, but this time it was not because of a goal or dazzling dribble. The France captain went viral during his side's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash against Norway after producing a small yet memorable gesture that left fans amused and impressed in equal measure.

The incident unfolded when Mbappe was substituted in the second half of France's dominant victory over Norway. Before making his way to the bench, the 27-year-old removed his captain's armband and handed it directly to the match referee. Television cameras then caught Mbappe pointing toward midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, indicating that his teammate would assume captaincy duties for the remainder of the contest.

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While the move appeared to be a practical way of ensuring there was no confusion regarding France's leadership on the pitch, it quickly became a talking point online. Clips of the exchange spread rapidly across social media, with supporters turning the moment into a meme fest. Several users jokingly suggested that Mbappe had so much influence that he could simply instruct referees to carry out his requests, while others humorously portrayed the official as acting under the striker's command.

Beyond the jokes, many fans praised Mbappe for displaying professionalism and attentiveness even as he exited the field. Supporters highlighted that the forward remained focused on maintaining order within the team and ensuring a smooth transition of captaincy. The gesture was viewed by many as another indication of his growing maturity and sense of responsibility as the leader of the French national side.

France ultimately cruised to victory against Norway, but Mbappe's armband handover arguably generated almost as much discussion as the result itself. Although the former Paris Saint-Germain star is accustomed to making headlines through his performances on the pitch, this latest viral moment showcased a different side of his character, one built on leadership, awareness and a willingness to take care of even the smallest details during football's biggest tournament.