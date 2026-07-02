Kylian Mbappe's Face Marks Go Viral During FIFA World Cup 2026, Spark 'Voodoo' Buzz On Social Media | X

A close-up image of Kylian Mbappe during France's FIFA World Cup 2026 match has gone viral on social media. The image has prompted discussion over the small marks visible along the forward's jawline. The image has sparked curiosity among users with many questioning what may have caused the marks. The fans are speculating that those are 'Voodoo' marks on the French captain face.

Viral Speculations

Some social media users claimed the marks were linked to "voodoo" or a curse. However, there is no evidence to support these claims and no credible source has verified the speculation circulating online.

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According to the Community Note added to the viral post on X, the marks are likely caused by pseudofolliculitis barbae which is a common skin condition more widely known as razor bumps.

The condition typically develops after shaving when facial hair grows back into the skin instead of outward, resulting in small bumps and inflammation.

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Common Skin Condition

Pseudofolliculitis barbae is common among people with curly or coarse facial hair and is generally not considered a serious medical condition. It can cause irritation, redness and small, raised bumps on the face or neck, particularly in areas that are shaved regularly.

Medical experts generally advise that the condition can often be managed with changes to shaving practices or appropriate skincare, although it may persist in some individuals. The condition itself is well documented and affects many people worldwide.

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No Evidence Linking Marks To 'Voodoo'

While it is not possible to confirm a medical condition from a photograph alone, there is no verified evidence linking the marks on Mbappe's face to voodoo or any supernatural cause.

The viral discussion has instead drawn attention to pseudofolliculitis barbae, highlighting a common skin condition that is frequently misunderstood and affects many people.

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Mbappe In FIFA World Cup 2026

France has qualified for the Round of 16 after beating Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32 riding over the powerful performance by its captain Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has managed to score six goals and also has two assists to his name. His magnificent performance has helped his team to reach into the Round of 16.

He has also shattered several records in the current edition of FIFA World Cup and has also levelled Argentina star Lionel Messi to score the most goals in the tournament so far. They both have managed to score six goals.

Mbappe has also surpassed Germany's Miroslav Klose to score the second highest number of goals in FIFA World Cup, only behind Lionel Messi who leads the list with 18 goals and Mbappe's score is 17.