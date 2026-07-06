'Trump Has This Guy In His Pocket': Did White House Call FIFA To Overturn Folarin Balogun's Ban?

FIFA has once again courted controversy after a report claimed the White House directly contacted FIFA president Gianni Infantino to seek a review of Folarin Balogun's red card. While the governing body later suspended the striker's one-match ban, FIFA has insisted the decision was taken solely by its independent disciplinary committee and was not influenced by political intervention.

Balogun had initially received a one-match ban following his dismissal during the United States' FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. FIFA later suspended the sanction, making him available for the Americans' next match. The reversal quickly became one of the tournament's biggest talking points.

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As per journalist Ben Jacobs, the White House made a direct approach to Infantino requesting that FIFA revisit the disciplinary decision. Balogun has scored in every game he has played for the host country at the World Cup and his absence would have been a huge blow for the United States.

FIFA sources stressed that external influence could not have affected the outcome because disciplinary matters are handled by an independent panel. They pointed to Article 27, which grants the committee autonomy to review and decide disciplinary cases without interference from FIFA's leadership or outside parties.

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The decision was celebrated by United States President Donald Trump, who publicly thanked FIFA after Balogun's suspension was lifted. The White House also appeared to welcome the outcome, posting "USA USA USA" on its official X account shortly after FIFA confirmed the decision.