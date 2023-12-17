'Best Opportunity': Sunil Gavaskar On India's Chances Of Winning Test Series in South Africa

Sunil Gavaskar opines on India's winning Test Series in South Africa | Credits: Twitter

Former India captain and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar feels that the upcoming Test series against South Africa is the best opportunity for India to clinch the red-ball series in rainbow nation.

Team India toured South Africa for the Test series since 1992 but only to return empty handed. In 2021-22, Virat Kohli-led side took 1-0 lead after winning the first Test of the three-match series but Proteas bounced back to win the next two matches to clinch the series.

India are slated to play South Africa in Two Tests, with the starting on 26th December at SuperSport in Centurion.

The upcoming Test series will see the return of skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Ravichandran Ashwin. While, Mohammed Shami and Ishan Kishan have been ruled out of red-ball series against Proteas.

Speaking to Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar expressed the opinion that, in the absence of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, India has the potential to score over 400 runs in an innings."

"Absolutely. Look at South Africa, they are without two of their best bowlers. No Nortje, no Rabada. Now this means that the Indian batting line-up can, if they play sensibly, they should be able to put up 400, 400-plus scores without too much of an issue."

"Yes, initially, it will be little bit tough while the ball is shinny red and with the bounce. But that's what Test cricket is all about. That's why you've got five days. They need to bat well. If they keep scoring 300 and 500, they will give their bowlers enough of an opportunity to be able to knock the South Africans in both the innings,”

Former India captain feels that Rohit Sharma-led side has the best opportunity to win the Test series in South Africa after failing to do so in 2018 and 2021.

"I think this is probably the best opportunity. 2018 was where I thought they should be winning. They really should have won in 2018. They had the best lineup not so much two years ago, but 2018 was where they missed out on big time on winning the series,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

With WTC Points at stake, The BCCI has sent full-strength squad for the Two Tests against South Africa. Meanwhile, India have moved to top of the points table of the WTC 2023-25 cycle after Pakistan's 306-run defeat to Australia in Perth Test.