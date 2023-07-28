BCCI To Hold Inquiry With Harmanpreet Kaur Regarding Outburst; No Appeal Planned: Report

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced that discussions will take place with Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur regarding her aggressive behavior during the recent third ODI against Bangladesh. In that match, Harmanpreet not only vented her frustration by hitting the stumps after being dismissed but also expressed her anger towards the umpires. Due to these actions, she has been handed a two-match suspension by the ICC.

BCCI to question Harmanpreet amid ICC ban

“Roger Binny and Laxman will question Harmanpreet on her outbursts during the third ODI against Bangladesh,” Shah told reporters.

These incidents occurred during the third match of the ICC Women's Championship series against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The first instance of misconduct happened when Harmanpreet angrily struck the stumps with her bat upon getting caught at slip by spinner Nahida Akter in the 34th over of India's batting.

The ICC found Harmanpreet guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision." She was fined 50 percent of her match fee and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record for this Level 2 offense.

Additionally, she was fined 25 percent of her match fee for a Level 1 offense related to "public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match." During the presentation ceremony, Harmanpreet openly criticized the umpiring in the match.

Harmanpreet admitted to the offenses and accepted the sanctions proposed by Akhtar Ahmed of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees. Consequently, a formal hearing was not required, and the penalties were implemented as agreed upon. BCCI President Roger Binny and VVS Laxman, the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy, will be involved in the discussions with Harmanpreet Kaur to address her actions.

