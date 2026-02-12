 BCB Chief Aminul Islam Reportedly To Be Present For IND vs PAK ICC T20 WC Match In Colombo
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBCB Chief Aminul Islam Reportedly To Be Present For IND vs PAK ICC T20 WC Match In Colombo

BCB Chief Aminul Islam Reportedly To Be Present For IND vs PAK ICC T20 WC Match In Colombo

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam will attend the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match in Colombo at the ICC’s invitation, hoping to ease tensions with the BCCI after a recent standoff over player release and security concerns. The ICC has decided not to penalise Bangladesh and allotted it an event in the 2028-31 cycle, with an MoU likely to formalise assurances.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
BCB Chief Aminul Islam Reportedly To Be Present For IND vs PAK ICC T20 WC Match In Colombo | Cricket Mazza

Dhaka: Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam says he will be in Colombo to watch the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup clash on Sunday where he expects to break ice with the BCCI after tense exchanges over the past few weeks.

Speaking to Bangladesh newspaper 'Pratham Alo', Islam said the invitation for the high-profile game has come from the ICC.

"The ICC has taken a decision. The major stakeholders of the ICC are these five Asian countries and for the India-Pakistan World Cup match on the 15th, they want representatives of all five Asian countries to be present at the ground together, watch the match together and talk to one another," Islam said.

Read Also
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table: West Indies Top Group C, Pakistan Ahead Of India In Group A -...
article-image

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form the Asian block in the world body.

FPJ Shorts
BCB Chief Aminul Islam Reportedly To Be Present For IND vs PAK ICC T20 WC Match In Colombo
BCB Chief Aminul Islam Reportedly To Be Present For IND vs PAK ICC T20 WC Match In Colombo
Freebies To End For Many? Maharashtra Deletes Over 7.5 Million Ration Card Beneficiaries After Centre Flags Ineligible Names
Freebies To End For Many? Maharashtra Deletes Over 7.5 Million Ration Card Beneficiaries After Centre Flags Ineligible Names
'Yeh Normal Hai': Woman Shares Video Of Cigarettes & Gutka Being Served As Starters At Wedding; Very Few Netizens Amused
'Yeh Normal Hai': Woman Shares Video Of Cigarettes & Gutka Being Served As Starters At Wedding; Very Few Netizens Amused
Tu Yaa Main's Leading Lady Shanaya Kapoor, Serves Green-Flag Energy | Check Out Here
Tu Yaa Main's Leading Lady Shanaya Kapoor, Serves Green-Flag Energy | Check Out Here

Asked if the meet could be an opportunity to end tensions with the BCCI, Islam said, "You can consider it as something like that."

The BCCI-BCB strife started after the Indian Board ordered the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders for unspecified "developments all around."

It was widely speculated that the move was triggered by political violence in Bangladesh in which Hindus have been targeted.

Bangladesh responded by refusing to travel to India for their World Cup matches citing security worries. However, the ICC, led by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah, rejected their concerns, describing the threat perception as low to moderate after its own assessment.

Read Also
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Shoaib Malik Shares Deepfake Video Of Rajeev Shukla Saying 'Repeated Requests By...
article-image

Bangladesh were eventually replaced by Scotland in the tournament after refusing to budge from their position despite lengthy discussions with the world body.

Their omission led to the Pakistan government announcing a boycott of the game against India as an expression of solidarity with Bangladesh. But the impasse was resolved after the BCB and the Sri Lankan government persuaded Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to withdraw the call.

Following another round of discussions, the ICC decided not to penalise BCB for its previous stance and also allotted one ICC event to Bangladesh in the 2028-2031 cycle.

Islam said the board will prepare a Memorandum of Understanding to ensure that the assurances are cast in stone.

Read Also
USA Fans Mock Usman Tariq's Action, Accuse Pakistan Spinner Of 'Chucking' During PAK vs USA ICC T20...
article-image

"We will also enter into an agreement. The agreement will be line by line, an MoU-type document, so that there is no uncertainty," said Islam.

"You know that earlier when we held the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Annual General Meeting in Dhaka, a similar issue arose. There as well, we prepared a MoU-type document so that no one could ever deviate from the contract in any way.

"Similar discussions (regarding preparing the MoU) with the ICC are more or less finalised," he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BCB Chief Aminul Islam Reportedly To Be Present For IND vs PAK ICC T20 WC Match In Colombo
BCB Chief Aminul Islam Reportedly To Be Present For IND vs PAK ICC T20 WC Match In Colombo
Viral Video Shows Fans Enjoying Beer During NED vs NAM ICC T20 WC Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium In...
Viral Video Shows Fans Enjoying Beer During NED vs NAM ICC T20 WC Match At Arun Jaitley Stadium In...
122 Metres Of Magic! Jos Buttler Breaks Guinness World Record For Highest Cricket Catch; Video Goes...
122 Metres Of Magic! Jos Buttler Breaks Guinness World Record For Highest Cricket Catch; Video Goes...
'Jai Ho': Sarfaraz Khan Drives Through Mumbai's New 'Melody Road', Shares Iconic Moment On Social...
'Jai Ho': Sarfaraz Khan Drives Through Mumbai's New 'Melody Road', Shares Iconic Moment On Social...
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Babar Azam Brutally Trolled On Live TV As Former Pakistani Players Make Bizarre...
IND vs PAK T20 WC: Babar Azam Brutally Trolled On Live TV As Former Pakistani Players Make Bizarre...