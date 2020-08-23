Bayern Munich vs PSG: Where and when to watch the Champions League final live in India

PSG is set to take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League final which is scheduled to commence on Sunday, August 23.

It is an important night for PSG as this is the first time the French side have featured in the Champions League final, whereas, Bayern Munich will be looking forward to lift their sixth Champions League trophy.

Neymar, on the other hand, an important part of PSG, previously won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015 under manager Luis Enrique.

With the Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophée des Champions to their name, PSG will clash against Bayern with full force to have an extraordinary finish to the campaign.

Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:

When will the Bayern Munich vs PSG match take place?

The match will take place on Sunday, August 23 (Monday, August 24 in India), 2020.

Where will the Bayern Munich vs PSG match take place?

The match will take place at Estádio da Luz.

What time will the Bayern Munich vs PSG match begin?

The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live-telecast the Bayern Munich vs PSG match in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD networks will live-telecast the match in India.

Where can I watch the Bayern Munich vs PSG match live in India?

The match can be streamed live on Sony LIV.