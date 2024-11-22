Basketball Federation Of India Announces Monthly Remunerative Contract For Top Hoopsters

Representative Image

In a landmark move, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has introduced a monthly remuneration scheme for the 'Top 20 Players in the Category A - Men and Women'. This initiative marks a historic milestone in Indian basketball, offering equal pay for both male and female athletes.

The scheme will benefit 40 players, 20 men and 20 women, from Category A, selected based on their performances in national and international competitions over the past four years. Each player will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 75,000, amounting to an annual investment of Rs 3.6 crore by the BFI.

This initiative not only acknowledges the talent of these athletes but also underscores the federation's commitment to gender equality in sports. By providing financial support, the BFI aims to encourage players to continue pursuing their dreams and elevate India's status in basketball, with aspirations of becoming Asian champions and Olympic contenders.

The selection committee, in consultation with the BFI-appointed head coach, will regularly review player performances at upcoming national competitions. Based on these evaluations, players may be promoted to a higher category or demoted to a lower one.

Additionally, the BFI plans to extend this remuneration scheme to players in Categories B and C in the near future, further reinforcing their dedication to nurturing talent at all levels.

Shreesh Deodhar, whose daughter Siya is contracted with the BFI, praised the Federation's efforts to support a sport that is 'not so popular' in the country. “It is the advanced version of Khelo India, where a player representing their state in the tournament gets Rs 12,000 monthly as remuneration. This is a big morale booster for the players since they can now support their families financially. The BFI’s decision to give Rs 75,000 per month to contracted players further boosts the game, allowing more players to consider playing basketball full-time, unlike earlier times when hoopsters had to either curtail their playing careers or take up jobs for financial support,” Deodhar added.

Former player and renowned coach, Mukund Dhus said, “The contracts will definitely help players, but will not improve India’s ranking at the international level. To improve that, we need to win major tournaments since we have never won a medal at the Asian Championship, forget about the world level. Our players have the potential and once they do that, the people will automatically get attracted towards the game.”

Read Also Basketball Federation Of India (BFI) Joins Hands With Corvuss American Academy

Hailing the initiative as a bold and historic step, another coach Ashish Bhide emphasized the importance of ensuring that the scheme's benefits reach grassroots levels. “The BFI should publicize the scheme properly so that its advantages reach the last player. This will help hoopsters at the district, state, or national level to concentrate on the game without worrying about finances. Once the players become aware of the scheme, they will be motivated to perform even better at various levels,” Bhide said.

This unprecedented move by the BFI promises to transform the landscape of Indian basketball, inspiring a new generation of players to pursue excellence in the sport.