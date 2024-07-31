Basketball Federation Of India (BFI) Joins Hands With Corvuss American Academy

Hoping to promote basketball development in the country in a more structured manner and with an attempt to provide athletes with a comprehensive academy program, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) launched its National Basketball Academy in collaboration with Corvuss American Academy at Karjat on Tuesday.

Corvuss American Academy, with 30 boys and 30 girls will be the first institution to partner with BFI – the sport’s governing body in the country.”This milestone marks a significant step forward in our efforts to promote basketball development in India. We are committed to providing a platform for young talent to flourish and compete at the highest levels'', said BFI President Aadhav Arjuna.

Under this pioneering initiative, the students selected from across the country have made their way to the academy purely on their merit informed the BFI President who also was quite happy with how his coaching committee has done their job while pruning down this list – “The selection of these players are purely merit-based, there is not a single recommendation” further added the President.

Under this initiative, these players will be provided a comprehensive academic program, nutritional support, sports counseling, training, and access to world-class facilities. It was further informed that the Federation will soon appoint a foreign coach, one Indian coach, and a women's coach at this academy, which will commence in September.

This is the first such academy in the country, the BFI President who remarked that their vision was to have twenty such academies within two years across the country, further advised the children to focus on their goals if they aspire to achieve higher goals and appropriately manage their day’s schedule while analyzing their time spending.