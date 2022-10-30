e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh clinch 3-run win after last-ball drama

BAN vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh clinch 3-run win after last-ball drama

In T20 World Cup match on Sunday, Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by three runs

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Bangladesh defeats Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup Match | Zimbabwe Cricket (Twitter)
Brisbane: Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by three runs in a thrilling T20 World Cup match, here on Sunday.

Bangladesh rode on opener Najmul Hossain Shanto's maiden fifty in the format to score 150 for seven after opting to bat.

Shanto made 71 off 55 balls to hold the innings together. Afif Hossain (29) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (23) also scored some runs.

Blessing Muzarabani (2/13) and Richard Ngarava (2/24) picked up two wickets apiece for Zimbabwe.

Seam Williams made 64 as Zimbabwe came close but failed to cross the finish line.

Taskin Ahmed (3/19) and Mosaddek Hossain (3/37) scalped three wickets each for Bangladesh.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 150 for 7 in 20 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 71; Blessing Muzarabani 2/13, Richard Ngarava 2/24).

Zimbabwe: 147 for 8 in 20 overs (Seam Williams 64; Taskin Ahmed 3/19, Mosaddek Hossain 3/37).

T20 World Cup: Taskin Ahmed's 4-25 gives Bangladesh narrow nine-run win over Netherlands
article-image

