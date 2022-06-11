Watch Video: Ball lands directly in fan's beer during England vs New Zealand 2nd Test

A fan named Susan got a replacement beer from the New Zealand team | Pic: Twitter

Gritty unbeaten fifties from Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell and their big partnership frustrated England and put New Zealand on top on the opening day of the second Test at Trent Bridge on Friday, but the moment of the day was when the ball landed in a fan’s beer.

The incident occurred in the 56th over of Kiwis’ first innings when Mitchell hit a six off a Jack Leach delivery. The ball landed straight into a fan’s beer.

The England Cricket Board shared the video on their official Instagram handle and captioned it, “New drink please."

The fan named Susan, then had another surprise when the New Zealand team got her a new glass of beer.

Meanwhile, Mitchell (81 not out) and Blundell (67 not out) stitched an unbeaten 149-run partnership for the fifth wicket and took New Zealand to 318-4 at stumps on Day 1.

Put in to bat first, New Zealand openers Will Young and Tom Latham provided a solid platform with their 84-run partnership.

Without much swing or movement off the pitch, the Kiwi openers were able to keep the England bowlers at bay for the first hour and also did not miss out on scoring opportunities.

Brief scores

New Zealand 318-4 (Daryl Mitchell 81 not out, Tom Blundell 67 not out; James Anderson 2-42, Ben Stokes 2-40) vs England