Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan And Salman Ali Agha Earned ₹60 Lakh In 2 Months, Claims Pakistani Sports Journalist; Watch VIDEO

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha have been named in a Pakistani journalist's claim about player earnings. | X

A video has hit the internet and has gone viral after a Pakistani sports journalist alleged that top Pakistani cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha earned around PKR 1.75 crore, which is roughly 6 million or 60 lakh in Indian Rupees, in the past two months and their performance has been not up to the mark for which they earned the whopping amount.

The video is being widely shared on social media as the Pakistan Cricket Team is being targeted by the fans over their humiliating defeat against England in the three-match Test series.

The video is shared on social media by Huzaifa Khan on X who is a sports correspondent for ARY News and based in Karachi. He claimed in the video, "Kya aapko pata hai ke Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan aur Salman Ali Agha ne do mahine mein kitne paise kamaye?" (Do you know how much Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha earned in two months?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He then said, "In teen khiladiyon ne lagbhag 1 crore 75 lakh rupay Pakistani kamaye hain, July 13 se leke taqreeban September 13 tak." (These three players have earned approximately 1 crore 75 lakh Pakistani rupees, from July 13 to around September 13). He also gave a breakdown of their income in the past two months.

How the Earnings Break Down

Huzaifa gave the breakdown of their salary while taking into account their match fees, monthly retainer and daily allowances, which are as follows:

Match Fees: Under the PCB's central contract structure, players in the top category earn around 15 lakh PKR per Test match. Playing roughly four Tests across the West Indies and England tours added up to 60 lakh PKR in match fees alone.

Monthly Retainer: Elite players receive an estimated monthly retainer of 40 to 50 lakh PKR, providing 80 to 90 lakh PKR across the two-month period.

Daily Allowances: Players receive a daily allowance of approximately $150 while on tour, amounting to around $9,000 (over 25 lakh PKR) for the 60-day window.

He also stated, "Aap bolenge Shan ki baat kyu nahi kar rahe, Saud ki baat kyu nahi kar rahe, Azhan ki baat kyu nahi kar rahe? Kyunki ye categories 'A' mein nahi aate. Last central contract ke mutabiq jo sabse upar ki category thi, usme Babar the, Shadab the, Rizwan the aur Salman Ali Agha the. Yaani is Test match mein jo log khel rahe hain, Saud aur Shan waghera aur Azhan jo hai wo neeche ki categories ke andar the."

(You will say, 'Why are you not going to talk about Shan, Saud, and Azhan?' The reason is that they do not fall under Category A. According to the last central contract, the top category included Babar, Shadab, Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha. So, among the players playing in this Test match, Saud, Shan and Azhan were in the lower categories.)

He then said, "Ab baat ye hai ke agar 1 crore 75 lakh rupay aapne do mahine mein kamaye is Pakistan ke naam pe, is Pakistan Cricket Board se, toh aapne badle mein Pakistan ko kya diya? Badle mein Pakistan West Indies mein series nahi jeet saka. Badle mein Pakistan England mein ab tak 2-0 haar gaya hai aur lag aisa raha hai ke 3-0 bhi ho jayega, whitewash ho jayega."

(If you earned ₹1 crore 75 lakh in two months in the name of Pakistan, from the Pakistan Cricket Board, then what did you give Pakistan in return? In return, Pakistan could not win the series in the West Indies. In return, Pakistan have now lost 2-0 in England, and it looks like it could become 3-0 as well, resulting in a whitewash.)

The comments have added fuel to the fire surrounding Pakistan Cricket Team, however, the PKR 1.75 crore figure remains a claim made by the journalist rather than the figure officially released by PCB.

The focus will now shift to Pakistan's response in the final Test against England and whether the team can avoid a series whitewash.