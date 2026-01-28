Axar Patel Injury Update: India Vice-Captain To Play IND Vs NZ 4th T20I? All-Rounder Spotted Bowling & Batting In Training Session| VIDEO

Axar Patel trained full tilt in Vizag ahead of the IND vs NZ 4th T20I | Image Credits: X

In a major boost ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, India vice-captain Axar Patel appears to be fit and firing. Having missed the last couple of games due to injury, the all-rounder was spotted batting and bowling full tilt in training. Patel had suffered an injury in the IND vs NZ 1st T20I in Nagpur.

On that occassion, the Delhi Capitals star had left the field with a bleeding finger. He did not feature in Raipur or Guwahati as fans fretted on his fitness. Ahead of the IND vs NZ 4th T20I, Axar was seen bowling without any strapping on his hand, suggesting he had made a recovery.

Last week in Nagpur, Patel had put his hand out trying to catch a Daryl Mitchell shot during the 16th over of the innings. Axar immediately signalled to the physio with the tip of his hand bleeding. Patel did not finish his over in what was a major concern for the side. His return to training eases those concerns in what is a massive let off for the hosts.

Axar Patel's return to the side will be a major boost to the Indian team. While the Men in Blue have totally dominated the Kiwis this series, Patel adds further balance with both bat and ball. As vice-captain, he is also a key member of the decision makers in the squad and his impact cannot be overstated.

Axar was part of the Indian squad that lifted the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title in the West Indies under Rohit Sharma. With Washington Sundar also out injured, the Delhi Capitals ace is the frontline spin bowling all-rounder in the Indian set up.

Whether he returns to the line up straight away remains to be seen. The Indian team is likely to take a cautious approach with the tournament less than 10 days away.