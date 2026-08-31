 'Awful Feeling': Novak Djokovic Suffers Stunning US Open First-Round Defeat To Mariano Navone Amid Vomiting, Cramps And Severe Pain
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HomeSports'Awful Feeling': Novak Djokovic Suffers Stunning US Open First-Round Defeat To Mariano Navone Amid Vomiting, Cramps And Severe Pain

'Awful Feeling': Novak Djokovic Suffers Stunning US Open First-Round Defeat To Mariano Navone Amid Vomiting, Cramps And Severe Pain

Novak Djokovic suffered a stunning first-round US Open defeat to Argentina’s Mariano Navone after battling vomiting, cramping, back and shoulder pain. Despite leading by two sets to one and holding a break in the fourth, Djokovic struggled physically and eventually lost the match.

IANSUpdated: Monday, August 31, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
'Awful Feeling': Novak Djokovic Suffers Stunning US Open First-Round Defeat To Mariano Navone Amid Vomiting, Cramps And Severe Pain
'Awful Feeling': Novak Djokovic Suffers Stunning US Open First-Round Defeat To Mariano Navone Amid Vomiting, Cramps And Severe Pain | X

New York: The 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic described his time on court as ‘an awful feeling’ after the Serbian great suffered a stunning first-round defeat to Argentina’s Mariano Navone at the US Open on Monday (IST), revealing that persistent physical problems, including vomiting, cramping and pain, severely affected his ability to finish the match.

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“I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me. It's something that I've been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year. Vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there. Then my whole body starts to collapse, basically cramping and pain,” Djokovic said after the loss, as quoted by ATP.

“Yeah, the back just gave up in the end and shoulder, and I couldn't close it out,” he added.

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The defeat marked a remarkable break in Djokovic's Grand Slam record. The 39-year-old had not lost in the opening round of a major since the 2006 Australian Open, with his only other first-round defeat at a Grand Slam coming at the 2005 Australian Open.

But despite the physical difficulties, Djokovic had put himself in a strong position to avoid the upset. He led by two sets to one and was a break ahead in the fourth set before his struggles took an increasing toll.

“I was a break up in the fourth, but just struggled all the way since the fourth game of the match,” Djokovic said. “Again, I don't want to take too much out of his win. Congrats to him. He's a nice guy, a fighter. But I didn't enjoy myself.”

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The Serbian admitted that the severity of his condition had even made him consider retiring from the contest. However, moments of recovery and his refusal to give up persuaded him to continue.

“I have, I have. I have, but then I won a set and then (the) third one. Then I was, like, ‘Okay, maybe there is a chance’. Yeah, I didn't want to give up in fourth or fifth, so I wanted to finish the match,” he stated.

For Djokovic, who has built one of the most extraordinary records in Grand Slam history, the latest milestone was of little comfort in the immediate aftermath of the defeat.

“It’s a good record, another one. But, yeah, I'm not really thinking about it. Of course, I've been very proud of all the achievements in the past, but now is now. Now (it) is fresh off the court and (I am) still trying to manage my body,” the Serbian said.

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The emotional weight of the occasion was also evident late in the match. Trailing 1-3 in the deciding set, Djokovic received a strong response from the New York crowd, whose attempts to encourage him visibly moved the Serbian.

“They were super nice. So grateful to experience this. When it comes to [the] match itself and the overall feeling of how I felt with my body and playing, it was really not enjoyable. I pretty much despised every moment that I spent on the court for that. But from the perspective of the crowd and support, it was incredible, honestly, from the beginning.

They were trying to lift me in important moments, and I'm very sorry that I didn't perform as well as I should have or could have or wanted for them. But the love and appreciation they gave me in the end really touched my heart,” the four-time US Open champion said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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