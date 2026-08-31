'Stop Acting Stupid': Terence Atmane's Furious Outburst At Physio Goes Viral During US Open 2026 | Video

TheTennisLetter/X

Terence Atmane’s dramatic first-round clash against Jaume Munar at the 2026 US Open descended into chaos after the Frenchman became furious when a physio refused to treat him during a severe physical struggle. The incident came during a marathon contest that saw Atmane lose a two-set lead and eventually bow out in five sets.

Atmane appeared to be badly affected by cramps, struggling to move around the court and even resorting to serving underarm. At one stage, the Frenchman was forced to use his non-dominant right hand to serve after his left arm began seizing up.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The situation escalated early in the fifth set when Atmane called for the physio while trailing 1-2. However, the physio refused treatment after determining that the problem was cramping. Under tennis rules, players cannot receive on-court medical treatment specifically for cramps.

Atmane insisted that he was suffering from pain rather than cramps and questioned why the physio would not help him. In an emotional exchange, he reportedly said, “Excuse me, can you just give me treatment and stop acting stupid?” He also asked to see the physio’s credentials as the tense situation unfolded.

Despite his physical problems, Atmane continued battling, but Munar completed an extraordinary comeback. The Spaniard defeated Atmane 6-7(5), 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4), 7-5 after nearly five hours of play. The defeat meant Atmane's wait for his first Grand Slam main-draw victory continued, while the heated physio confrontation became one of the most talked-about moments of the opening day.