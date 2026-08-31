'Get Him In Test Team': Netizens Demand Team India Call-Up For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Stunning 92-Run Knock In Duleep Trophy

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has once again set social media buzzing with his sensational batting display in the Duleep Trophy. The 15-year-old smashed a half-century off just 42 balls for East Zone against Central Zone, becoming the youngest player in Duleep Trophy history to reach the landmark.

Sooryavanshi attacked the Central Zone bowlers from the outset, reaching his fifty with three sixes and five fours. His aggressive approach had fans praising the youngster, with several netizens taking to social media to make a bold demand: “Get him in the Test team.”

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The teenager eventually fell for a superb 92 off 81 deliveries, missing out on what would have been another memorable century by just eight runs. His innings came after he had already made an impact in the tournament with the ball, claiming two wickets in East Zone's opening game.

The calls for a Test opportunity come despite Sooryavanshi's limited red-ball experience. His latest Duleep Trophy knock, however, has provided another glimpse of his ability to adapt his attacking game to longer-format cricket.

With his fearless strokeplay and remarkable achievements at such a young age, Sooryavanshi continues to generate enormous expectations. While fans are already demanding his inclusion in India's Test side, his latest Duleep Trophy performance has certainly strengthened the argument that the teenage sensation could have a future across formats.