Novak Djokovic Crashes Out! Mariano Navone Pulls Off Massive First-Round Upset At US Open 2026

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Novak Djokovic’s US Open campaign came crashing down in stunning fashion as Argentine Mariano Navone pulled off a massive first-round upset, defeating the 24-time Grand Slam champion in a gruelling five-set thriller at Flushing Meadows.

Navone, ranked No. 49 in the world, stunned the fourth-seeded Djokovic 7-6(7-5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in a marathon encounter. The Argentine recovered brilliantly after Djokovic turned the match around to take the second and third sets, producing a dominant finish to seal one of the biggest victories of his career.

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Djokovic’s struggles were evident throughout the contest. The 39-year-old appeared to battle physical problems during the match, with reports noting that he was visibly unwell and struggling to maintain his level as the gruelling encounter progressed. Despite fighting his way back after losing the opening set, Djokovic ultimately faded badly in the deciding stages.

For Navone, the victory represents a landmark moment. The Argentine showed remarkable composure against one of the greatest players in tennis history and refused to let Djokovic’s comeback after the first set derail his challenge. After more than four hours of intense tennis, Navone closed out the biggest win of his career and sent shockwaves through the US Open draw.

Djokovic had arrived in New York targeting another historic run and had spoken positively about his preparation after his early Cincinnati exit. Instead, his 20th US Open appearance ended after just one match, while Navone moves into the second round with a stunning victory that could define his 2026 season.