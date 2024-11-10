AUS vs IND: Cricket Australia Name 13-Man Squad For Opening Test Against India; Nathan McSweeney Poised For Debut

Nathan McSweeney | cricket.com.au Twitter

A day after Australia A wrapped up a 2-0 series victory, Cricket Australia have unveiled a 13-man squad for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Team India. Nathan McSweeney has earned his maiden call-up to the Test side, while Josh Inglis has been named as a reserve keeper.

Australia's squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc