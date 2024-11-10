 AUS vs IND: Cricket Australia Name 13-Man Squad For Opening Test Against India; Nathan McSweeney Poised For Debut
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAUS vs IND: Cricket Australia Name 13-Man Squad For Opening Test Against India; Nathan McSweeney Poised For Debut

AUS vs IND: Cricket Australia Name 13-Man Squad For Opening Test Against India; Nathan McSweeney Poised For Debut

Nathan McSweeney has earned his maiden call-up to the Test side, while Josh Inglis has been named as a reserve keeper.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 07:52 AM IST
article-image
Nathan McSweeney | cricket.com.au Twitter

A day after Australia A wrapped up a 2-0 series victory, Cricket Australia have unveiled a 13-man squad for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Team India. Nathan McSweeney has earned his maiden call-up to the Test side, while Josh Inglis has been named as a reserve keeper.

Australia's squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AUS vs IND: Cricket Australia Name 13-Man Squad For Opening Test Against India; Nathan McSweeney...

AUS vs IND: Cricket Australia Name 13-Man Squad For Opening Test Against India; Nathan McSweeney...

Heart-Warming VIDEO: Female Fan Grabs Virat Kohli's Hand For Selfie; King Reacts Sweetly

Heart-Warming VIDEO: Female Fan Grabs Virat Kohli's Hand For Selfie; King Reacts Sweetly

Video: WWE Star Roman Reigns & UFC Lightweight Champion Alex Pereira Exchange Outfits In Epic...

Video: WWE Star Roman Reigns & UFC Lightweight Champion Alex Pereira Exchange Outfits In Epic...

Shocking! Randy Orton Stretchered Out As WWE Superstar Uses BANNED Move On SmackDown; Video

Shocking! Randy Orton Stretchered Out As WWE Superstar Uses BANNED Move On SmackDown; Video

'Have Had More Failures Than Success In My Career': Sanju Samson Speaks About His Ups and Downs

'Have Had More Failures Than Success In My Career': Sanju Samson Speaks About His Ups and Downs