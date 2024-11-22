AUS vs IND 1st Test: Who Is Nitish Kumar Reddy & Harshit Rana? Everything You Need To Know About Team India's Test Debutants In Perth

Image: Indian cricket team/ Instagram

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana received their maiden Test caps in Perth marking a big moment for the two rising stars. While Nitish will look to make major contribution with bat and ball, Rana will look to rattle the Australian batting lineup with his pace. Let's take a look at the rise of both cricketers

Who is Nitish Kumar Reddy?

Nitish Kumar Reddy, a promising young cricketer from Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, was born on May 21, 2003. Showing an early passion for cricket, he made his mark in domestic cricket during the Vijay Merchant Trophy, where he smashed 441 runs off 345 balls against Nagaland. This performance earned him the BCCI’s U-16 Player of the Season award.

An all-rounder by nature, Nitish excels with both bat and ball. In 23 first-class appearances, he has claimed 56 wickets while also scoring 1237 runs at an average of 176—a record that underscores his potential. Known for his aggressive batting, he thrives under pressure, making him a valuable player in crucial moments.

In 2023, Nitish was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹20 lakhs after an impressive domestic season. Though his debut IPL season saw limited opportunities, IPL 2024 turned out to be a breakout year. He played all matches, delivering crucial performances with both bat and ball. His standout knocks against Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings were instrumental in securing victories from challenging situations. In IPL 2024 he scored 303 runs with an average of 33.66.

Nitish’s exceptional all-round performance earned him the Player of the Tournament award in IPL 2024. Following his stellar IPL season, he received his maiden call-up for India in the T20I series against Bangladesh. He impressed with a memorable 74-run knock, the best of his career so far. A month later, he made his white-ball debut for India, making an instant impact with his performances.

Who is Harshit Rana?

Harshit Rana, born on December 22, 2001, in Delhi, is an exciting young talent in Indian cricket. Known for his height, pace, and ability to deliver clever variations, Harshit emerged as a promising fast bowler. His journey began when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recognized his potential and included him in their squad through their scouting system, even before his domestic debut.

Harshit made his first-class and List-A debut in 2022 after showcasing his skills in the IPL the same year. He impressed in domestic cricket by taking 21 wickets that season. His performances earned him a spot in the Duleep Trophy in 2023, where he not only excelled with the ball but also demonstrated his batting ability. Batting at No. 9, he smashed an unbeaten 122 off 86 balls for North Zone, which remains his highest score.

In the 2023 ACC Emerging Cup, Harshit picked up seven wickets in five matches, further solidifying his reputation. He later toured South Africa with India A and delivered impressive performances.



The year 2024 proved to be a breakthrough for Harshit. Playing a full IPL season for KKR, he emerged as the team's second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets, helping KKR clinch the trophy.

In first-class cricket, he has taken 43 wickets and scored 469 runs, including his standout century. Harshit's skillset and consistent performances have made him a player to watch. If allowed to represent India, his ability to adapt across all formats could make him a key figure in the team's future success. With his talent and potential, Harshit Rana is on the path to becoming one of India’s top cricketers.