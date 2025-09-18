Asia Cup 2025: Mohammad Haris Lobs The Ball To Saim Ayub But It Accidentally Hits Umpire In PAK vs UAE Match; Video

Mohammad Haris' throw accidentally hit Ruchira Palliyaguruge | (Credits: X)

Pakistan keeper-batter Mohammad Haris' throw to his teammate Saim Ayub accidentally hit the umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge on the back of his head, prompting concern from the players during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 clash against UAE in Dubai. The umpire eventually had to walk away from the field after being checked by the medical professionals on the field.

The incident occurred in the final over of the powerplay as Salman Ali Agha turned to Ayub. The moment had occurred after the fourth delivery when Haris casually threw the ball to Ayub. With the umpire standing in the middle, the ball hit him on the back of his head. The blow seemingly proved to be slightly serious and Palliyaguruge had to walk away off the field.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub among the wickets

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who proved expensive in the game against India, has got the wicket of Alishan Sharafu to follow his cameo of 29 with the bat. Abrar Ahmed got the better of Muhammad Waseem, while Saim Ayub castled Muhammad Zohaib. Earlier, UAE had won the toss and put Pakistan into bat. Fakhar Zaman's 36-ball 50 was pivotal in helping the Men in Green reach a total of 146/9 in 20 overs.

High drama encircled before the match as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had been left fuming over Team India not shaking hands with them following the latter's commanding seven-wicket victory.

The match had started one hour after the scheduled time as PCB and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi seemingly had a meeting with the government as rumours of boycott ruled the roost. The Men in Green were eventually cleared to compete in the game.

Both teams need a win to join Team India into the Super 4 stage of the tournament.