Asia Cup 2025: Irfan Pathan HITS BACK At Mohammad Yousaf With 1-Word Tweet After Latter's Controversial Social Media Post

Image: Mohammad Yousaf/Irfan Pathan/X

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has responded to Mohammad Yousuf's tweet with with a single word and emoji. A fan on social media vented out his frustration on former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf for targeting former India pacer Irfan Pathan after disrespecting Suryakumar Yadav with 'Pig'slur. X user kirikraja who goes by the name of Slogger wrote, All these Ex cricketers & journalists from Pakistanis are obsessed with @IrfanPathan. They do all shit things and justify it by taking Irfan Pathan reference. Irfan Pathan is not like you. @yousaf1788

Irfan Pathan responded to the comment with This and a point up emoji which indicates that he agrees with X users statement

Yousuf defended himself in a social media post, claiming that his comments were only a reply to Irfan Pathan calling Afridi a dog. He wrote, "I didn’t mean any disrespect to any sportsman who plays for his country with passion and grace, but why were the Indian media and people praising Irfan Pathan when he said that Shahid Khan Afridi was barking like a dog? Shouldn’t that have been rejected by everyone who talks about dignity and respect?"

Why Irfan called Afridi a 'dog'?

Irfan Pathan in a recent interview with Lallantop, discussed the episode between him and Afridi in length. Pathan shared how he had a problem with Afridi during India vs Pakistan matches, as the latter would always go around looking for trouble. He revealed that he once joked that Afridi must have eaten dog meat as he kept “barking” like a dog.

He said, "During the 2006 tour, we were flying from Karachi to Lahore. Both teams were travelling together. Afridi came and put his hand on my head and messed up my hair. He asked me, 'How are you kid?'" Pathan said recalling the moment.

"I thought since when did you become my father. He behaved like a child. I am neither friends with you, nor do I know you like that. I mean why do you want to misbehave. Then he used foul language. Pakistani team's all-rounder Abdul Razzaq was with me. I asked him what kind of meat is available here. He told me some names.”

Irfan Pathan further said, "I asked if dog meat is available. He said Irfan why are you saying this. I showed it to Afridi and said, he must have eaten it, that is why he has been barking for so long. He heard all this. His eyes were red, he was filled with anger but he could not say anything."