Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India To Face Pakistan On September 2, Final On Sept 17 in Colombo

The Asian Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the schedule for this year's Asia Cup tournament which will be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka but hosted solely by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Matches for the six-nation tournament have been divided between the two countries due to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's refusal to send the Indian team to Pakistan because of the security reasons.

The six-nation Asia Cup 2023 will consist of 13 one-day internationals in total with the opening game between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan on August 30.

The final will be played in Colombo on September 17. All the matches will start from 1.30 pm (IST).

The tournament's marquee clash between India and Pakistan will take place in Kandy on September 2. The two teams can meet again at the same venue on September 10 if they qualify for the Super Fours.

Asia Cup 2023 teams & format

Pakistan has been placed in Group A along with India and Nepal, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan form Group B.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, where the top two teams will compete in the final.

Venues in Pakistan & Sri Lanka

This will be the first Asia Cup to be co-hosted by multiple countries with four matches in Pakistan, and the remaining 9 ODIs in Sri Lanka.

Multan is will host only the opening match, while Lahore will stage three matches and one Super Four game. The remaining games will be played in Kandy (3) and Colombo (6).

"I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men's ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together!

"Let's join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all," the BCCI secretary and ACC president Jay Shah tweeted.

