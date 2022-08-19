Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: Statistics, Records of the greatest rivalry

The India-Pakistan encounters have always been highly-emotional affairs laced with history.

The upcoming clash between the two arch-rivals in the Asia Cup 2022 on August 28, is expected to be intense as India will look to avenge their loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup last year.

# Since the inaugural tournament in 1984, India and Pakistan have faced each other on 14 occasions in the Asia Cup.

# India have won eight while Pakistan have sealed five wins. In the ODI format of the Asia Cup, the Men in Blue have registered seven victories out of the 13 games against Pakistan.

# MS Dhoni-led India registered a five-wicket victory against Pakistan in the only T20I tie in the Asia Cup in Bangladesh in 2016.

# In T20Is, India holds a dominant head-to-head record against Pakistan. The Men in Blue have won six of the nine matches. Pakistan have registered two wins with one match ending with no result.

Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan overall statistics

# Seven-time champions India have won 36 of the 54 matches in their Asia Cup history. They lost 16 games, while one match was tied and another ended with no result.

# On the other hand, Pakistan have clinched 28 of the 49 matches that they have played in the continental tournament. They have lost 20 matches while one match ended with no result.

India vs Pakistan: Individual T20I records

India captain Virat Kohli | (Photo by AFP)

# Virat Kohli has scored the most runs against Pakistan in T20I cricket. The batting maestro has amassed 311 runs in seven innings at an average of 77.75. He has hit three fifties against Pakistan in the T20 format so far.

# For Pakistan, the bastman who hit the most runs against India in T20Is is Shoaib Malik. The former captain scored 164 runs in eight innings at an average of 27.33.

# Among the bowlers, Irfan Pathan has picked the most wickets for India against Pakistan in T20I cricket. The left-arm pacer claimed six wickets in three innings at an economy of six runs per over.

# For Pakistan, former pacer Umar Gul owns the record for the most wickets for Pakistan against India in T20s. Gul bagged 11 wickets in six innings at an average of 16.18.

# Virat Kohli hit the highest individual score against Pakistan in T20Is. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 78 off 61 balls during an World T20 match in Colombo in 2012.

# Mohammed Rizwan registered the highest individual score against India in the shortest format. The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman hit 78 not out off 55 balls against India during their World T20 clash in Dubai in 2021.

# India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has the best bowling figures against Pakistan in T20 cricket. Pandya recorded figures of 3-8 during an Asia Cup match in Mirpur in 2016.

# For Pakistan, former Pakistan pacer Mohammed Asif registered the best bowling figures against India in T20. Asif took 4-18 during an T20 World Cup group encounter in Durban in 2007.

