Asia Cup 2022: Here's what happened when India played Hong Kong in 2008, see pics

A buoyant India will aim to steamroll minnows Hong Kong in their second and final group league game of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Wednesday.

India registered a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in the opening encounter on Sunday. August 28.

The Rohit Sharma-led team will look to seal their place in the Super 4, with a convincing win over the minnows.

The last time the two nations faced played each other was in the 2008 Asia Cup. This was India's first cricket match to be played against Hong Kong.

The match marked the 25th anniversary of India's 1983 World Cup triumph.

Played in Karachi's National Stadium, India captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat in a Day/Night encounter.

Openers Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir got India off to a flying start as they put on a 127-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Sehwag departed for 78 after failing to connect a Najeeb Amar delivery and getting caught at the backward point.

The first wicket started a mini-collapse as India lost the next two wickets in a space of 32 runs. By the end of the 25th over, India were 159-3. with Gautam Gambhir (51) and Rohit Sharma (11) back in the hut.

From then on, it was Indian domination as Dhoni and Suresh Raina put on a 166-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Raina (101, 7X4, 5X6) scored his maiden ODI century before departing in the 46th over.

Dhoni continued the onslaught and finished unbeaten 68-ball 109 (8x4, 6x6. Robin Uthappa too stayed not out for his 9-ball 15.

India posted a mammoth 374-4 in their allotted 50 overs.

The match was all but over for Hong Kong once India amassed a huge total. MS Dhoni & Co. bowled out their opponent for 118 in 36-5 over to register a massive 256-run win.

Only five Hong Kong players reach the double-digit as leg-spinner Piyush Chawla bamboozled the opposition batsman with his guile and variations.

Irfan Ahmed top-scored with 25 as other Hong Kong batsmen failed to show any resistance.