Ashes 2021-22: England's Stuart Broad says he is 'fit and firing' for the series

England fast bowler Stuart Broad said that he is "fit and firing" for the upcoming Ashes series in Australia after recovering from a calf injury.

The veteran seamer endured the injury after the first Test against India in August and was ruled out of rest of the series.

"I've been back bowling two weeks now. Building my workloads up, building my fitness up, ready for what's hugely exciting winter for the red-ball team.

"Its going to be quite an unpredictable series I think. Australia just haven't played any cricket. I think they've played four tests in the last year.

"Players are going to be going in without a lot of match time and I think that will be exciting to watch."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) earlier this month gave its 'conditional' approval for the England Men's Ashes Tour in Australia to go ahead after several concerns over COVID-19 related protocols in the country.

The 2021-22 Ashes series is scheduled to be played in Australia between 8 December 2021 and 18 January 2022. Australia will be the defending holders of the Ashes heading into the series, having lifted the coveted urn in the 2017-18 series with the 2019 edition concluding in a draw. The series will be part of the 2021-2023 World Test Championship.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:08 PM IST