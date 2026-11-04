Arshdeep Singh Creates History, Becomes Third Indian Pacer After Javagal Srinath And Mohammed Shami To Claim 4-Wicket Haul In New Zealand |

Auckland: Arshdeep Singh joined legends Javagal Srinath and Mohammed Shami to become the third Indian pacer to take a four-wicket haul in New Zealand.

Arshdeep achieved this feat during the first ODI against New Zealand at Auckland, taking 4/70 in his 10 overs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

His spell is the fourth best by an Indian pacer in New Zealand, with Srinath (4/23 at Auckland in 2003 and 4/52 at Napier in 1995) holding the first two spots. Shami holds the third spot with a spell of 4/55 at Napier in 2014.

One more wicket would have helped Arshdeep join spin legend Anil Kumble (5/33 at Wellington in 1994) to become only the second Indian to take a five-wicket haul in NZ.

This year in five ODIs, Arshdeep has taken 12 wickets at an average of 23.08 and an economy rate of 6.08, with best figures of 6/70.

Following the innings, Arshdeep said that there was a lot of purchase on the surface and it was a pleasure bowling in NZ.

"Loving the weather here and there is good purchase off the surface. After coming from the subcontinent, when you get some life in the wickets, it's always a pleasure to bowl here. And yeah, the wind is helping as well," he said.

Speaking on successful short ball tactic, he said, "I felt like there was something in the wicket, so we were just trying to hit the seam hard and try to get purchase off the surface. And they were trying some shots of that length, so we got the wickets."

Arshdeep, who missed out on what could have been his second five-wicket haul in ODIs, said that his "favourite wicket would have been the fifth one".

"Favourite one would have been the fifth one, which I didn't get. So I am still searching for one," he said.

On his dancing celebration after dismissing Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep said that the celebration is for his actor-model girlfriend Samreen Kaur.

"That is for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we're out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration. So this was for her," he added.

A clinical bowling performance from the Indian attack restricted New Zealand to 185 runs in the opening match of the five-match ODI series at Eden Park in Auckland, with the visitors making full use of the conditions to dominate the hosts' batting line-up.

Arshdeep Singh spearheaded India's bowling attack with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Gurnoor Brar (3/44 in 9.2 overs) claimed three wickets and Anshul Kamboj (2/22 in 10 overs) chipped in with two scalps to dismantle New Zealand's batting line-up.

Kiwis could never get a partnership going for them, with knocks from Tim Seifert (38 in 43 balls, with three fours and two sixes), Glenn Phillips (30 in 51 balls, with two fours and a six) and Blair Tickner (34 in 23 balls, with a four and four sixes) taking them to 185.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)