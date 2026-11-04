'That's For My Girlfriend!': Arshdeep Singh Reveals Sweet Reason Behind Dance Celebration For Samreen Kaur After Taking Wicket During IND vs NZ 1st ODI | Video

BCCI/Arshdeep Singh/X/Instagram

Arshdeep Singh gave fans a glimpse of his romantic side during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4. The Indian pacer celebrated Kyle Jamieson's dismissal with a quirky dance move and later revealed that the special celebration was dedicated to his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur.

The incident took place after Arshdeep dismissed Jamieson during New Zealand's innings. Instead of opting for his usual aggressive celebration, the left-arm pacer broke into a dance move, leaving his teammates and viewers curious about its significance.

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Arshdeep Singh Reveals Sweet Reason Behind Dance Celebration For Samreen Kaur

During the mid-innings interview, Arshdeep was asked about the reason behind his unusual celebration. The Indian fast bowler revealed that the dance step was something he regularly shares with his girlfriend during their outings.

"That's for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we're out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration. So this was for her," Arshdeep said.

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The heartwarming revelation quickly added a romantic touch to India's on-field celebrations. Arshdeep's girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, is an actress and model. The pacer's explanation offered fans a glimpse into their personal bond and the little things that help them lift each other's spirits.

The celebration also became one of the talking points from the opening ODI, with Arshdeep turning a crucial wicket into a sweet personal tribute. While the Indian pacer was focused on delivering with the ball, his post-dismissal dance revealed that the moment carried a special meaning beyond cricket.