'Is He Promoting Ramayana?': Virat Kohli's 'Bow And Arrow' Celebration After Superman Catch Goes Viral, Later Trolls Glenn Phillips With 'You Can't See Me' Gesture | Video

Virat Kohli's 'Bow And Arrow' Celebration After Superman Catch Goes Viral | X

Virat Kohli once again stole the spotlight during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4. After pulling off a sensational one-handed diving catch to dismiss Nathan Smith, the former Indian captain added to the excitement with his trademark 'bow and arrow' celebration, leaving fans entertained.

The incident took place when Anshul Kamboj bowled a full delivery outside off stump, tempting Smith into playing an ambitious drive. The New Zealand batter managed only a thick outside edge, with the ball travelling towards the second-slip region. Kohli flung himself to his right and completed a breathtaking one-handed catch just inches above the ground.

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Virat Kohli's 'Bow And Arrow' Celebration After Superman Catch Goes Viral

Following the dismissal, Kohli was seen celebrating with his teammates before breaking into the famous 'bow and arrow' gesture. The celebration quickly caught attention, adding another memorable moment to his spectacular fielding effort.

Kohli was also spotted making the popular 'You Can't See Me' gesture towards New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips, adding a playful touch to the on-field exchanges. The gesture, famously associated with WWE legend John Cena, further entertained fans watching the contest.

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The catch was referred to the third umpire to check whether Kohli had completed it cleanly. Replays confirmed that the Indian superstar had maintained control of the ball, resulting in Smith's dismissal. New Zealand were subsequently reduced to 115/7, with India's bowlers tightening their grip on the contest.

Kohli's incredible athleticism, followed by his animated celebrations, made him the centre of attention in Auckland. The former India captain once again demonstrated that even at 37, his energy and enthusiasm on the field remain unmatched.