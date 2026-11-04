IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Rain Stops Play After India Race To 54/1 In 186-Run Chase

Rain Stops Play After India Race To 54/1 In 186-Run Chase |

Rain has interrupted proceedings in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. India had raced to 54/1 with Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill when rain started to pour and the covers were brought. Earlier, the toss was also delayed by about 20 mins before New Zealand batted and the hosts were eventually bowled out for 185.

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Toss was also delayed

The opening match of the five-ODI series was scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss originally slated for 7:00 AM IST. However, light rain at the venue has delayed the proceedings, leaving fans waiting for an update on the start of the contest. The action eventually resumed about 20 minutes later, with India captain Shubman Gill winning the toss and opting to bowl.

Auckland weather report

Forecast before the game suggested that rain could be a constant threat during the IND vs NZ 1st ODI. However, in a good news for fans, the delays are not expected to severe with the chances of rainfall only in the 20% range.

Should a significant delay occur, playing conditions could be altered accordingly to suit the game. However, for a result to happen, India will have to bat atleast 20 overs or chase down the score within that timeline.